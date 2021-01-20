Tamale Medical Stores Fraud: Service Person appears before court today

National Service Personnel, Danyagiri Mark

The National Service Personnel, Danyagiri Mark who has been in detention since December 17, 2020 over the alleged massive fraud at the Tamale Medical Stores is expected to appear before the High Court today January 20,2021.

He faces charges of stealing, forgery and money laundering and was at the last hearing at the Tamale High Court presided over His Lordship Richard Kogyapwa granted bail with two sureties to be justified.



The suspect however failed to meet the conditions as the sureties presented land documents and snapped photos of another property claiming the building is on that land.



Danyagiri Mark is being held for masterminding a huge financial scandal which has robbed the institution of the amount at the blind side of authorities.



Investigations uncovered that he in connivance with some persons (whose names have been withheld for now) after managing to open a duplicate account at Sunyani Branch of Stanbic Bank with the name D.V Drug Procurement Account started operating it by diverting money into it.

The team’s actual modus operandi was to capitalize on the weak administrative structures at the Tamale Medical Stores, thereby and stealing paid cheques or altering genuine paid cheques which he later paid into this fictitious Sunyani Branch (D.V Procurement Account) amounting to GHS163,000 to which he was the sole signatory.



Upon his arrest, he admitted to using part of the money to purchase an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle amounting to GHS78, 000 and some gadgets including iPhones.



Police investigators also retrieved a cash amount GHS39, 975.00 from him at the time of his arrest which he admitted was part of the money he stole.