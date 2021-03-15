Tamale North: Gbayanamni residents get clean water

Crime Check Foundation, CCF has commissioned a mechanized borehole for residents of Gbayanamni in the Tamale North Constituency of the Northern Region. The borehole which was constructed at a cost of Fifteen Thousand Ghana Cedis will serve the more than five thousand residents in the community and other adjoining communities who used to depend on a dug-out of muddy water that dries up during the dry season.

According to the residents, they were compelled to walk several kilometers to Tamale just to access portable drinking water for their domestic use. More sickening, the residents said they shared the same source of water with animals forcing them to rely highly on chemicals to treat the infested water.



The residents couldn’t hold their joy when for a very long time they had a flow of clean drinking water.



The Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who led the inauguration of the borehole, said the Foundation’s main aim is to find solutions to challenges facing deprived communities for which reason it had to quickly respond to the struggles of the Gbayanamni community to enable them have access to clean water. He urged the residents to develop the culture of maintenance to prevent the borehole from total breakdown.



“Good drinking water is a basic necessity and in its absence, undertaking domestic chores becomes difficult. That is why we quickly responded to calls by the community to access safe drinking water. At least the residents will no longer share the same source of water with animals because drinking untreated water risks human health,” he said.



On behalf of the MP for Tamale North Constituency, Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, a community leader, Amadu Yusif commended CCF for their relentless support to humanity.

“This community has for years struggled to access good drinking water. We can only thank CCF for the timely intervention by saving the residents from contracting water borne diseases from drinking the infested water from the dug out,” he said.



A resident, Adam Ezaiya thanked CCF and its partners for coming to their aid.



“The dirty water from the dug out is what we have depended on for our water related activities. This is the first time an initiative like this has been undertaken in Gbayanamni. We appreciate the effort of CCF and its donors for this monumental project,” she told crimecheckghana.



Women who were mostly affected by the water challenge wrestled each other with their pans to get the first drop of the water, a sign of great relief.



