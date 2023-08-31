Tamale: Police man nabbed and detained for ‘stealing’ 3 confiscated motorbikes during clashes

The Police clashed with civilians

Correspondence from Northern Region

Police in the Northern Region have detained a police officer was nabbed for allegedly stealing three confiscated motorbikes in Tamale.



The Regional Police Command confiscated dozens of motorbikes during the clashes between its personnel and supporters of the volunteer Anti-drug Abuse Taskforce at the Tamale District Magistrate Court on Monday where at least six people including three police officers were injured.



After a series of meetings with the chiefs of Tamale, the Police Command released the motorbikes to the Taskforce on Wednesday.



However, a number of people who had their bikes ceased did not find their motorbikes among the bikes the Police Command released.



One resident who had installed a tracker in his motorbike and had not also found it among the released motorbike, tracked it to a location at Kalpohin Estates, a suburb of Tamale.



Together with members of the Taskforce and the police,, they moved to the location where it was revealed to be the residence of a police officer whose name the police have not made known to the public.

Three motorbikes, including two ‘Kombian’ motorbikes and one Dash 5, all said to have been part of the confiscated motorbikes were found at the residence of the accused police officer who has been confirmed to have been part of the team that clashed with the youth.



The motorbikes were retrieved while the accused Officer was arrested.



A member of the team that tracked the motorbikes told GhanaWeb three bikes were stolen during the clashes.



Speaking in Dagbanli, he said “They stole our motorbike, when we went to the court and the clashes occurred, our motorbikes bike got missing and we tracked it here, a police man's house."



“We tracked it to this house, we installed a tracker in it. When we came, we found three motorbikes, two Kombians and one Waljira [Dash 5]” he added.



The Police have not commented on the matter but Police sources confirmed to GhanaWeb the police officer has been detained while further investigations are conducted into the matter.