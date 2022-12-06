3
Tamale Teaching Hospital Acting CEO resigns

Tue, 6 Dec 2022

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has announced the resignation of Dr. Kareem Mumuni as the Acting CEO of the Hospital.

It is unclear what his reason is regarding the resignation.

The Governing Board of the Hospital, meanwhile, has tasked Dr. Adam Atiku, the Director of Medical Affairs to take over as the Acting Chief Executive Officer while the Governing Board takes the necessary

steps to find a permanent replacement.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Mohammed Misbao said “Staff and the general public shall be informed about any development in due course.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
