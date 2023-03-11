Tamale Tech Uni students kick against fees increment, shun Friday lectures

Entrance to the Tamale Technical University

Students of the Tamale Technical University have kicked against a 15 percent increment in their tuition fees by management.

According to the students, the increment was done by management without the consent of the Students Representative Council (SRC).



The students, in registering their displeasure with the increment boycotted lectures, today, Friday, 10 March 2023, presented their grievances to the school’s management when they massed up at the administration of the school.



Majority Leader of the Student’s Parliament, Abdul Razak Aziz, stressed that the decision to increase school fees was done solely by management without involving students.



He explained that: “Management took this decision without us, which makes the outcome invalid.



“Per our laws, the SRC is supposed to be involved in such decisions.”

He noted that the student body is not in support of the decision by management.



“We thus do not recognise whatever decision they have taken,” the Majority Leader of the students' Parliament further stated.



The Management of the school has since denied increasing fees.



Management of the school asserted that the increment was just a mere proposal.



“We discussed it at the academic board yesterday and a resolution was made.

“We are still discussing it. We are not sure of the percentage we should increase it by,” Director of Public Affairs, at the University, Osman Mubarik indicated.



Management however, stressed that the increment is justified.



The Director of Public Affairs said: “Regardless, we believe the increment is justified, other schools in the south have increased their fees, we also think we need to increase ours.”