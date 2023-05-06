Tamale chiefs meet TTH over health care delivery

A delegation of Chiefs from the Gulkpegu Traditional Area at the TTH

Source: GNA

A delegation of Chiefs from the Gulkpegu Traditional Area in Tamale has met with the management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to learn about the challenges impacting quality healthcare delivery at the Hospital.

This followed persistent allegations of poor healthcare delivery at the TTH by some members of the public and the media.



During the meeting in Tamale, management members of TTH took turns explaining the operations of the hospital and the challenges they faced.



They cited persistent attacks and insults on health workers and delayed disbursement of health insurance claims amongst others as challenges affecting the operations of the hospital.



Dr Adam Atiku, acting Chief Executive Officer of TTH, said despite the situation, the management of the hospital had taken steps to ensure quality healthcare delivery at the hospital.

Dr Atiku said broken down equipment had been fixed while new units had been created to ensure improved health care delivery for patients.



He urged members of the public to make use of the hospital’s complaints unit to address any issue regarding service delivery at the facility.



The Chiefs lauded the management of TTH for instituting measures to improve health care delivery at the facility.



Choggu Naa Mahamadu, who led the delegation, expressed their support for the hospital saying they would soon issue a communique on the challenges at the hospital and the need for duty-bearers to address them.