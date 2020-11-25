Tamale gets premium passport application centre

The Tamale office marks the third Premium centre to be opened in Ghana, after the Accra and Kumasi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has opened a premium Passport Application Centre (PAC) in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

This move forms part of government’s efforts to expand the scope of passport operations in the country.



The Tamale office marks the third Premium PAC to be opened in the country, after the Accra and Kumasi centres.



Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Minister for foreign affairs Mohammed Habibu Tijani stated that the newly commissioned office is expected to “ease the incessant pressure on various Passport Applications Centres (PACs) across the entire country”.



He indicated the possible benefits that residents in Tamale are likely to gain due to the presence of the new passport facility.



“It is also envisaged that the establishment of this Premium Passport Application Centre in Tamale would create business opportunities in the supply chain where indigenes, residents and well-meaning Ghanaians can take advantage and set up their own small businesses”.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed his outfit’s commitment to working with stakeholders to effectively execute its mandate of issuing passports to Ghanaians.



“As you may be aware, the Passport office is a multi-agency institution which works with other relevant agencies such as the Birth and Death Registry, Controller and Accountant General’s Department, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police service among other security services; all of which have representatives stationed in this PAC”.



Commenting on the newly commissioned Passport Head Office at Ridge in Accra, the deputy minister said the multi-purpose office building will serve as a permanent office for central operations.



He also indicated that his outfit is leveraging on technology to enhance the efficiency of passport operations through the online passport application system.



Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohammed Habibu Tijani, delivered his speech on behalf of the sector minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.