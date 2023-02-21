Tamper justice with mercy - Majority begs minority to approve ministerial nominees

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has appealed to the Minority in parliament to approve Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's new nominees as ministers and deputies.

He wants the minority to tamper justice with mercy for the sake of unity and to forge good working relationships.



He stressed that his appeal is not based on any constitutional provision but rather on the fact that they are colleagues.



“I am just appealing to our colleagues and I am not basing my appeal with any constitutional provisions, of course we all know the requirement and all it takes to become a minister of state.



"I just want our colleagues to understand that for the sake of the unity and the desire for us to forge a working relationship and this is their major decision (in the sense that they coming into leadership, this is the first time more or less they are going to make such a major decision). They should tamper justice with mercy…they should just let go, support the nominees.



“All the nominees are our colleagues and, in this house, we have this convention that if one of our own is nominated or privileged to be, we rally around one and other and get them endorsed especially in the case that there is no committal of any crime.

"It will not be injurious if they so decide to support the decision. I am just appealing to them for remember that today will be a very significant day in our body politics that once upon a time the nomination of the presidency came and all they said was no without listening to them. For me, it is a significant statement,” Annor-Dompreh said at a press conference



The minority has said its members will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee.



According to Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, this will ensure that the issue of new ministerial nominations by the president is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret.



Speaking at a press conference before the vetting of the newly appointed ministers and deputies, the minority said “We in the Minority wish to make it clear that we remain committed to ensuring greater scrutiny and will spare no effort to protect the public purse. In line with this, we are taking part in the vetting process so that at the very minimum, we can scrutinize the President's decision in bringing up those nominees.



“The Minority will not subscribe to a consensus vote at the level of the Appointments Committee. This will ensure that the matter is brought before the full House for a vote to be taken in secret,” Ato Forson said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed the minority caucus in parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees appointed by the president.



According to party, the caucus should rather push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.



In a press statement, the NDC added that the most important thing for government to do right now amid haircuts is a reduction of the size of government.



Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, February 20, 2023, started vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The nominees to appear before the committee include Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister-designate for Trade and Industry and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka) who would be serving as his deputy.

MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.



Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry while Herbert Krapah was nominated deputy Minister for Energy.



YNA/DA