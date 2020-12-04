Tampuli inspires establishment of new clinic in Zinnindo

The clinic is expected to service the healthcare needs of several communities

The people of Zinnindo community in Gushegu in the Northern Region are to receive a boost in their healthcare services, following the commissioning of an ultra-modern clinic on Thursday, by the regional minister Salifu Saeed.

The clinic is expected to service the healthcare needs of several communities and, it will undertake major operations that didn’t exist at an existing Chips Compound.



The clinic is part of the corporate social responsibility of the . National Petroleum Authority(NPA).



Speaking at the commissioning attended by chiefs and residents in the community, Hassan Tampuli, Chief Executive of the NPA, said the facility is as a result of the request from the elders on behalf of the people, who had to travel several kilometers to get their Heath needs attended to.



Mr. Tampuli, who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Gushegu, said the people had had to struggle for two years and more, sometimes relying on unorthodox and dangerous means to address their health needs, which end up complicating their health.



But the clinic, he explains, will not only address the health needs but ensure they (residents) receive the appropriate care in a conducive environment and from some of the best medical practitioners.

Mr. Saeed on his part urged the people to put the facility to good use. He reiterated the government’s commitment to provide the basic needs of the people.



On Mr. Tampuli’s bid, he urged the people to vote for him and President Akufo Addo, because the NPP represent the best interests of the people of Gushegu



Later in an interview with journalists, Mr. Tampuli was optimistic of retaining the seat for the NPP.



Apart from the clinic, he explained, communities with no electricity are now being put on the grid.



He also advised the people to shun violence, because it retards progress.