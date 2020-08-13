Regional News

Tangoba Abayage presents dual desks to Kassena-Nankana Municipal Education Directorate

The 407 pieces of dual desks forms the first batch of over 1,000 dual desks to be donated

Navrongo Central Parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party and Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage, has presented 407 pieces of dual desks to the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Education Directorate.

The presentation, being first batch of over 1,000 dual desks the Minister has pledged to support schools in the area with, is a personal commitment to help address furniture deficit in the schools to enhance smooth academic work.



The dual desks are also part of a series of charitable works Ms. Abayage has embarked to mark the celebration of her birthday this year.



The Minister previously donated food items and other supplies to the Children’s ward of the War Memorial Hospital and inmates of the Navrongo central prisons.



In her handing over speech at a brief event, which had in attendance the Municipal Chief Executive, William Aduum, Constituency party chairman, Anthony Kofi Mensah, the Navro-Pio, P3 Denis Asagpaare Balinia Adda ll and Elders, and other party executives, Ms. Abayage said she made the donation to ameliorate the plight of schools with inadequate classroom furniture.



Ms. Abayage bemoaned the state of schools where pupils lie prostrate or sit on stones during lessons and pledged firmly to use six months of her salary to procure additional desks to cover such schools.

She was hopeful by the end of her stride the issue of the lack of furniture in schools would be eliminated to encourage enrolment in schools and improve the quality of education in the area.



“I have decided that as from last month which is July, every month for the next six months I won’t touch my salary so that I will be able to provide 100 desks every month which means that by the close of December, I would have provided about 1,000 dual desks,” Ms. Abayage stated.



Ms. Abayage said the area would soon begin to witness a lot of developmental projects such as roads, a traffic light system among others which would transform the town.



Adonnawura Albert, the deputy director in-charge of planning, monitoring and evaluation at the municipal education directorate, receiving the desks on behalf of the education director noted the improvement the desks would add to teaching and learning in the schools.



He expressed the appreciation of the directorate, stating proper engagements will be held to identify and distribute the furniture to schools with serious seating challenges.

Mr. Adonnawura said authorities will pay special attention to the preservation and maintenance of the desks so they can serve the schools for long.



“We can’t thank you enough. But we want to promise you that per your directive, we will distribute the desks to the schools that need them most. We would also ensure that the furniture you have donated will be put to good use and we will cultivate the culture of maintenance so that generations yet to come would benefit from this”.



For his part, the Navro-Pio P3 Denis Asagpaare Balinia Adda ll, thanked the Minister for her commitment to propelling the development of Navrongo. He said he would like to see more of action on the ground that the usual talks by political figure.



He used the moment to remind government to fulfill a number of promises made to him, including the construction of a modern state of the art theatre at the War Memorial Hospital. He said the construction of the theatre would please him immensely.



The Navro-Pio also appealed for vehicles for the Awe Senior High Technical School and the Navrongo Municipal Police command to help in the running of their daily affairs.

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.