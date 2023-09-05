Tanker truck brake failure causes multi-vehicle collision on Accra-Koforidua Highway

Accident scene

Two individuals are currently in critical condition and are receiving medical treatment at the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital following a collision that occurred on Tuesday morning, September 5, at Mamfe, along the main Accra-Koforidua highway.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told Citi News that the accident unfolded when a tanker truck, descending the Mamfe Hill, purportedly experienced a brake failure.



Consequently, the truck collided with six vehicles approaching from the opposite direction, resulting in extensive damage to all six vehicles.



The report added that first responders from the Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service, and the Ambulance Service swiftly arrived at the accident site. They initiated rescue efforts and managed traffic in the area. Four individuals involved in the collision were expeditiously transported to the Tetteh Quashie Hospital for medical attention, with two of them currently listed in critical condition.



Samuel Kofi Karikari, an eyewitness, recounted the harrowing incident, stating, "There was this fuel tanker that was coming from, I think, possibly Accra, heading towards Koforidua. Upon descending the Mamfe mountain, his brake developed a fault and started to run through incoming cars. The number of cars involved in the incident, including the tanker, is 7."



He further detailed the composition of the vehicles involved, saying, "We have 5 private cars, one commercial car which is a trotro, and the tanker car itself. Casualties were about 4, and two were in critical condition. One had a broken arm, and another was injured in the head. In the process, we called in the media, police, and fire service as well."

