Tano North MP donates educational materials to 20 basic schools

Dr Freda Prempeh, MP, Tano North

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North has presented educational materials, to facilitate effective teaching and learning in 20 public basic schools in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

They comprise 1,000 school uniforms, 2000 exercises books and 2,000 sandals to be distributed among pupils and students in the area.



Dr Prempeh, also the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing visited some of the beneficiary schools, including Techire Municipal Assembly (M/A), Duayaw-Nkwanta Pentecost M/A, Koforidua M/A, Tweaho M/A, and Tanoso M/A Primary and Junior High Schools.



Interacting with the school children, the MP told them quality education remained the solid and surest legacy government and their parents could bequeath them to grow and become useful adults in society.



She advised the children to develop interest and endeavour to read wide, concentrate on their books, and avoid roaming about to enable them to achieve academic success.

Dr Prempeh reminded the students the government’s flagship Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme was introduced to pave the way for particularly the needy to access secondary education, thereafter continue to pursue and achieve high academic laurels.



But, she added they could benefit from the programme if they learn hard and pass their exams well.



Dr Prempeh later presented some education materials to the Tano North Municipal Directorate of education for onward distribution to the schools she could not visit.



Mr Seth Kofi Dankwa, the Tano North Deputy Director of Education who accompanied the Minister received the items, and thanked her, saying, the items were timely, and would advance teaching and learning in the schools.