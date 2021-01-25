Tano South Assembly offers scholarships to 20 tertiary students

20 students at the Tano South Municipality have benefitted from the Assembly's scholarship

The Tano South Municipal Assembly has provided scholarship to 20 students to continue their education at the tertiary level.

Collins Ofinam-Takyi, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, who presented cheques to the students, assured the government would continue to assist needy, but brilliant students to further their education to a higher level.



He made the presentation at a short ceremony held at Bechem and advised the students to study hard and achieve high academic laurels so to become national assets and contribute to nation-building.

Mr Ofinam-Takyi indicated another batch of students would also benefit from the scholarship very soon, and urged needy students in the municipality to apply for the package.



Some of the beneficiaries later spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and commended the government for the assistance, noting the scholarship had brought huge economic relief to them and their parents.