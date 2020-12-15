Tap into our reservoir of tremendous human resources - NPP Europe to Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Europe has asked President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue to include them in his second term in office.

According to the group, this will be a way to maintain the sustainable development of the country.



In a congratulatory statement to the president-elect and his government, the group wrote “We hope that during your second term in office, your Excellency will continue to tap into the Diasporas reservoir of tremendous potential of human resources, technical and managerial capabilities and competencies for sustainable development of our nation.”



The statement signed by the Communications Director of the group, Kwasi Ampomah Baah further read; “Your Excellency, as you embark on your second term of Presidency, we are fully aware of the immensity of the task before you. We encourage you to pursue your path of real and sustained development founded on peace, freedom and justice.”

Read full statement below;



