Tarkwa Banso Anyinase road contractor abandons project after elections

The road which has been abandoned

Correspondence from Western Region:

The contractor working on the Tarkwa Banso Anyiase road has abandoned the project and moved all equipment from the site a few months after the elections.



Prior to the elections the contractor, Kingspok Construction Ltd was seen constructing drains on the road, but a few months after the elections the contractor has abandoned the work.



The only visible thing on the road is the construction drainage systems on the road that indicates the road is under construction.



Speaking to Ghanaweb, drivers say, their cars are plunging into potholes all the time, spoiling parts of their cars due to the bad nature of the road.



According to them, prior to the award of the contract to Kingspok, the Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) always reshaped and watered the road for easy accessibility, but because the road has been awarded for construction GMC cannot reshape it again.

They called on the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly to water the road in the meantime to reduce the dust, and also work hard in getting the contractor back to work.



Reacting to the issue, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Hon Benjamin Kesse in an interview with GhanaWeb, said "because of the transition, all ministers were caretakers and could not go to the books to make any concrete decisions."



He noted that all ministers’ term of office ended after the elections and became difficult for contractors to be paid.



He was hopeful that with their approval by parliament and their subsequent swearing-in by the president, things will be put in place to settle the contractor in order for the contractor to return to the site.



