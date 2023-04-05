Tarkwa Community Mining not behind looming danger in Akoon Community

The TMC has called for an independent assessment by Minerals Commission

The Tarkwa Community Mining has denied any wrongdoing levelled against them as perpetrators behind the looming danger in the Akoon community.

Residents of Tarkwa and its environs have expressed concerns about the looming danger posed by the activities of mining.



According to the TMC, the cause of cracks in buildings within the Akoon Community cannot be apportioned to the company since they abide by the laws set by the state in their activities.



The TMC has called for an independent assessment of the situation by the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency to ascertain the cause of the cracks.



In a statement, the company stated that its activities are incorporated under the laws of Ghana and as such governed by the laws of Ghana as well as its own Rules and Regulations as enshrined in the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703)



The TMC noted that their activities in the community have rather brought a positive impact on the locals in the community.

It has noted the employment of 6,000 people, the construction of an ultra-modern community centre, and the provision of two sets of jerseys and footballs to a basic school in the area.



The company also noted that its activities had helped to reduce crime in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, boosted economic activities and increased the small-scale mining production in the country.



In the statement signed by Kwado Safo, the Media and Public Relations Manager of TCM, Erastus Asare Donkor who produced a documentary on mining activities in the Akoon area failed to seek their side of the story.



In the documentary, the journalist claimed that “there is looming danger in Tarkwa as local miners ignore warnings to use an old shaft located within Goldfields Ghana’s active mining zone for community mining.”



However, the company claims that there is “due processes must be undertaken to ascertain the fact of the matter as to whether those effects are as a result of the activities of the mine or not.”

The TMC charged Erastus Asare Donkor to produce documentary evidence from the Minerals Commission and the EPA to prove their claims or face the full rigour of the law.



The residents of Tarkwa have called on the company to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the people and the environment.



They have also asked the government to establish more such companies in the municipality to provide employment opportunities for the youth.



