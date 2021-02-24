Tarkwa Media Association donates street bulbs to lighten UMaT- Brahabebome road

The donation of the bulbs forms part of the association's contribution towards improving security

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

Students of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa who live in fear of using the UMaT Brahabebome road due to robbery attacks can now heave a sigh of relief as the road has been lightened.

This is as a result of the donation of street bulbs by the Tarkwa Media Association to the Brahabebome community to be fixed on the road.



The association is made up of radio broadcasters, journalists, disc jockeys among others in Tarkwa, who have come together to fight for a common agenda.



The donation forms part of the association's contribution towards improving security on the UmaT Brahabebome road.



Making the presentation, the Chairman of the association Mr Joseph Frimpong Kwarteng said students and people who use the road have been attacked severally by robbers, snatching their phones, laptops among others making it difficult for to them to use that particular road at night.

This he said, informed the association's decision to donate the street bulbs to be mounted on the road to lighten it up to ensure the safety of UMaT students and people who use the road.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Brahabebome electoral area, Assembly Member John Koomson thanked the association for the kind gesture.



He implored other groups and organisations to emulate what the Tarkwa Media Association has done.

