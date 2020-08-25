General News

Tarkwa Municipal Hospital gets new ambulance

Officials of the hospital receiving the ambulance

Hisense Ghana Limited on Tuesday, 18th August 2020, has donated two brand new ambulances worth $90,000 to the Apinto Government Hospital and the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital.

The gesture, an initiative of Hisense Ghana Limited was to enhance quality health delivery to people in the area and afar.



To management of Hisense, quality health delivery is an essential service towards the development of every nation.



However, Ghana is confronted with lack of medical equipment that ensures the realization of health delivery, hence its support.



The Medical Superintendent of Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, Dr. Frederick Yaw Sarpong expressed gross thanks to management of Hisense for the support.



“We are indeed grateful for this gesture, it will go a long in ensuring that quality and efficient health delivery is administered to the people in the Municipality,” he said.

He added, “We thank management of Hisense for the donation, it has come at a time that quality health delivery cannot be compromised.”



In like manner, Dr. Frank Baidoe-Ansah, who spoke on behalf of Apinto Government Hospital expressed appreciation to the Home Appliances giants for the support, which he said will enhance better healthcare delivery to the people in the area, and promised to put it to good use.



Hisense Ghana's Brand Ambassador, Nana Ama McBrown stated that the gesture part from being the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, was dear to the company’s management, taking into account the service it will provide.



The Kurontehene of Apinto, Nana Kwabe Fosu expressed his sincerest appreciation to the donors for the kind gesture.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.