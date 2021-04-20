Tarkwa NPP lauds Akufo-Addo for nominating Mireku-Duker as Deputy Minister for Lands

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuem, George Mireku Duker

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating Mr. George Mireku-Duker as the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

George Mireku-Duker who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency is expected to be vetted and approved by Parliament in May 2021. Parliament is currently on recess.



If vetted and approved, George Mireku-Duker will support the sector Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, to fight against galamsey activities in some parts of the country.



Addressing the media on Monday, April 19, 2021, the Constituency Secretary of the party, Gomashie Edem Wisdom congratulated George Mireku-Duker on his appointment as the Deputy Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



According to him, George Mireku-Duker is well-deserving of the role.



He said per his rich background in the mining and energy-related fields, George Mireku-Duker would bring forth his experience to support the sector Minister.

"Hon. Duker, with his rich background in Mining and Energy-related fields, coupled with his past sterling performances as the Vice Chairman, Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines & Energy of the 7th Parliament and the First Board Chairperson of the Minerals Income Investment Fund, we are very optimistic that, he will bring forth his experience and exposure to support the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor in furtherance of achieving the vision of Government", he said.



He added that: "The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency hosts Three (3) of the Country’s Large-Scale Mining Companies Namely, Goldfields Ghana Limted, Tarkwa Mine, Anglogold Ashanti, Iduapriem Mine and Ghana Manganese Company, the country’s sole Manganese Mine. Coupled with other Mining companies in the Wassa enclave, accounts for over 40% of total gold produced in the country.



The enclave is also the biggest hub of small-scale mining in Ghana. It is imperative moreover to state that, this is the first time a legislator of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency has been appointed as a sector Deputy Minister in the Country which duly reflects the heritage of what Tarkwa is best known for in history".



He said the party members were most grateful to President Akufo-Addo for thinking about the development of Tarkwa-Nsuaem by taken their MP as part of his second government.



He, therefore, pledged on behalf of the party that they would rally behind George Mireku-Duker to succeed.

"We wholeheartedly, thank H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, for such a great honor done to the people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem and the entire Wassa fraternity.



We assure the President that, we shall support Hon. George Mireku Duker to deliver on his mandate, especially on government’s vision of effectively regularizing the small-scale mining sector", he stated.



The Constituency Secretary also took the opportunity to commend President Akufo-Addo for appointing their former Constituency Secretary, Benjamin Kesse as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality and appealed to President Akufo-Addo to maintain the current MCE to complete all projects started during Akufo-Addo first administration.



Party faithfuls and residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem who attended the press conference also thanked President Akufo-Addo for nominating their Member of Parliament as the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources.



According to them, this is the first time a citizen of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency has been nominated as a Minister since the introduction of the 1992 constitution.