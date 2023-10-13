Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE commissions 3-unit classroom block at Mile Five

The new school building for the people of Mile 5 community

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, Benjamin Kessie, has handed over a 3-unit classroom block for the pupils of Mile 5 community, a suburb of Nsuaem to improve enrollment and quality education in the area.

The project was funded by the District Assembly's Common Fund-Response Factor Grant (DACF-RFC).



Speaking to the media, the MCE, Benjamin Kessie, commended the contractor for completing the project on time.



He also commended the chief and his people in the area for supporting the contractor to complete the project on time.



"Today I'm very happy that Mile 5 has benefited from our government with such a beautiful school building. Let me thank the contractor for finishing the project on time, the chief and his people have done for supporting the contractor in executing the task", he said.



He, therefore, urged the management of the school to take proper care of the project.



He advised the pupils to respect their teachers and take their studies seriously.

Benjamin Kessie assured the residents of the community that the Assembly would treat their challenges with urgency and promised to personally support children who would excel in their 2023/2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



He implored the residents to rally behind him and his government to develop the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



The chiefs and people took terms to express the challenges affecting their communities including; poor road networks, teacher quarters, illegal mining activities, and poor communication service networks, among others.



The Presiding Member (PM) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Emmanuel Yamon Gado, commended the MCE for thinking about the good people of the Mile 5 community and for providing them with a modern classroom block.



He took the opportunity to explain the concept of the decentralization policy as per the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936) and the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.



The MCE was accompanied by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Ahmed Baffour Haruna, and some staff of the Assembly to commission the project.