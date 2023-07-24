Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE supports schools with furniture

The furniture donated by the Tarkwa MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region, Benjamin Kessie, has distributed five hundred (500) pieces of dual desks to some public schools in the area to facilitate teaching and learning.

The initiative is part of the government's demand-driven furniture distribution which is aimed at creating enabling and conducive environment in classrooms.



The beneficiary schools were; Aklika M/A basic, Nsuaem M/A (A) basic, New Techiman M/A basic, Sheriff Makarantah School (Golden Age Area), Bosawire M/A Basic, Adiewoso M/A basic, Hooper Memorial basic, Bankyem M/A basic, Kedadwen M/A basic, Nyanso Islamic basic, Benson Methodist Primary, Amantin M/A Basic.



The rest were; Dompim SDA basic, Simpa M/A (A) basic, Umulqurah Makarantah School, Simpa Nana Ben Kwofie, Dadwen M/A, Dompim Methodist basic, Nuakokrom M/A basic, Akoon M/A, Abompunoso M/A basic, Agona JHS, Ahwetieso Catholic basic and Jerusalem M/A basic.



Addressing the newsmen in the area after the distribution, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE, Benjamin Kessie said government was bent on ensuring effective teaching and learning, hence the effort to provide resources to schools across the country.



The MCE asked the education directorate to make the distribution to schools that were in dire need of furniture.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiary schools to ensure proper maintenance when they receive them.



"Let me talk small about culture of maintenance, in this country we don't maintain properties at all especially when it is given out freely so I will call on the beneficiary schools to make good use of the furniture so that we will not waste money to make another furniture because we have other educational challenges to tackle in this Municipality and we are doing our best", he charged.



He also, entreated schools in the municipality to make the government's effort fruitful in their academics.



He pledged his commitment to support education agenda in the area.



He took the opportunity to advise the 2023 BECE candidates in the area to take their studies so serious in order to pass well.

The MCE commended the MP for the area, George Mireku-Duker for supporting the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly in terms of education.



William Boss Baiden, the Deputy Education Director of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, commended the MCE for his continued support.



He also thanked the Assembly and assured them that the resources provided to them would be properly utilized.



Some of the headmasters thanked the MCE for the kind gesture and pledged to make good use of the furniture.