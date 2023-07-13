0
Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP presents relief items to flood victims at Bonsa

Relief Items From MP0980 George Mireku Duker donated items to flood victims

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in the Western Region, George Mireku-Duker has presented relief items to flood victims at the Bonsa community.

The kind gesture follows a recent heavy downpour that rendered the residents of Bonsa community homeless and also destroyed their personal belongings.

The relief items given to them were; bags of rice, cooking oil, mattresses, bags of cement, buckets among others.

Speaking to the media after his visitation, George Mireku-Duker who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, expressed worry over the disaster.

"I sympathize with them, it is very sad, most of their houses have been destroyed by the flood, I'm very sad," he said.

George Mireku-Duker took the opportunity, to urge NADMO and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE to provide him with a very comprehensive report on the unfortunate situation to find some solutions to the problem.

"I have directed NADMO through the MCE to provide a comprehensive report on this unfortunate disaster and, as we advance, how to prevent or mitigate the impact of future occurrences," he emphasized.

He also seized the opportunity, to appeal to companies in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency to provide support to the victims.

"I have done my part and I will continue to support them but let me use your highly respected medium to appeal to companies in this Constituency to come to the aid of the victims because they need support urgently, they need building materials and others, please let us help them," he pleaded.

The MP was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Benjamin Kessie.

