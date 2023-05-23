Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP supports women with sewing machines, hair dryers

George Mireku Duker, the MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency in the Western Region, George Mireku-Duker has distributed three hundred (300) industrial sewing machines to women in his constituency. He also supplied one hundred and fifty (150) hair dryers to other women.

The aim of the gesture is to empower women in his constituency to be economically independent.



Speaking to this reporter after the kind gesture, George Mireku-Duker who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, stated that he made the donation to fulfill a pledge he made to women especially NPP polling station executives who are women in his constituency some years ago in order to empower them to be economically independent.



"People will say George Mireku-Duker why did you give the industrial sewing machines and hair dryers to NPP women in Tarkwa-Nsuaem, my brother let me state it clear that, I made a pledge to them upon request I received from them and to me I don't deceive people, anytime I promise to do something, I make sure I do it so this should not be a headache to others", he emphasised.



"And let me say that this is not my first time of giving people sewing machines and hair dryers, I had given a lot of people in my constituency sewing machines, hair dryers and other items and I confidently tell you that NDC members and other political parties members benefited, I don't discriminate but this current donation was a request I received from the NPP women and I have fulfilled my pledge", he added.



He urged the beneficiaries to put the machines into good use and warned them not to sell it.

In a related development, George Mireku-Duker visited Tarkwa central market and distributed 400 pieces of cloth to responsible women in the market.



"I also stormed Tarkwa central market unannounced to gift 400 pieces of cloth to responsible women in the market to honour them for struggling to take proper care of their children. I did it on the Mother's Day. Mothers are so dear to me, I don't joke with responsible mothers", he said.



He, therefore, promised to continue to show affection to responsible mothers in his constituency especially during Mother's Day celebrations.



He took the opportunity to appeal to the beneficiaries to rally behind him in prayers to get money to support others.



"I don't need anything from them, I mean the beneficiaries, what I need from them is their prayers so that I can get more money to support others in this Constituency", he stated.