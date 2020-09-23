Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly to construct classroom block for Antwikrom

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly would construct a classroom block with ancillary facilities for residents of Antwikrom.

The project is included in the Assembly's 2021 action plan and aims to improve the quality of education in the Municipality.



Mr Jalil Mahama, the Assistant Planning Officer, said this when the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) organized a sensitization programme for the citizens to find out their challenges and how the Assembly could address them.



Provision of Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, water and sanitation, poor road network and construction of a concrete bridge over the Bonsawire River were some of the challenges raised by the community.



Concerning the bad road network linking Antwikrom and Tarkwa, Mr Mahama assured the citizens that he would contact the Feeder Roads engineer for the rehabilitation work to be done on the road.



On access to water, the Assistant Planning Officer said the Assembly would assess the borehole in the community to see if it could be repaired.

He said the Assembly had plans to construct new boreholes for some communities and that Antwikrom would be considered.



"The Assembly has limited resources and the communities are many. Health facilities cannot be located in every community, so if there is any nearby health centre we will encourage you to access that facility," he explained.



He assured the citizenry that the Assembly would ensure that every community in Tarkwa-Nsuaem had its fair share of development projects.



The chief and the residents, who could not hide their joy, expressed appreciation to the Municipal Assembly and appealed to them to address the challenges.