Tarkwa Nsuta Zongo road fixed after demonstration

Residents of Nsuta Zongo, a suburb of Tarkwa in the Western Region can now heave a sigh of relief as their unmmotorable road has now been rehabilitated.

The rehabilitation work was done by the Ghana Manganese Company, Nsuta Wassa, a mining company in the area.



This was after residents of the community had demonstrated against the company for failing to reshape the road as part of their corporate social responsibility.



During the demonstration last week, resident blocked the road preventing the company buses from transporting its workers from their residence to the mine site.



The demonstrations was to alert the company of lack of potable water, unemployment and bad road.



The road had been in a bad shape making it difficult for drivers and passengers to use the road for so many years.

Speaking to Ghanaweb, the Assembly member for the Nsuta Zongo Electoral Area, Hon Thomas Awotwe noted that he had a discussion with the community affairs department of the company explaining the need for the rehabilitation of the road.







This resulted in the company's action to rehabilitate the road to make it motorable.



Hon Awotwe expressed his appreciation to the mining company for reshaping the road which has been in a dilapidated condition for so many years.



He however appealed to the company to put laterite stones on the road, compact it to make the road much stronger in order to last longer.

