Tarkwa gold robbery: Two foreigners and a Ghanaian arrested

Tarkwa Gold Rob.jpeg All three suspects are currently in police custody

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region

The Tarkwa Police Command has so far arrested three suspects a Togolese, Nigerian and a Ghanaian in connection with the Tarkwa gold robbery that happened on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The suspects are Samuel Amaeshi, a Togolese, 47 years, Ezekiel Stephen, Nigerian, 45 years and Fataw Awudu, Ghanaian, 42 years.

These three suspects were part of six armed robbers who were wearing face masks and helmets and entered the KK Gold buying agency and subjected victims to severe beatings at gunpoint.

They made away with gold weighing 408.5 grams worth Six Hundred and Thirteen Thousand Ghana cedis (GHC613,000.00) and an undisclosed amount of money on three motorbikes.

Intelligence gathered by the police indicated that the robbers used the Tarkwa Banso, Esuso Bonsawire road, so communities within this enclave were informed.

On Tuesday evening, the Police Intelligence Department and Police Patrol with the assistance of community folks arrested two suspects Samuel Amaeshi and Ezekiel Stephen.

A sack containing cash sum of three hundred and ninety-seven thousand, one hundred and ninety cedis (GHC397,190) and gold that weighs 4.7 grams.

The Police Intelligence Department upon intelligence also arrested Fataw Awudu on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

All three suspects are currently in police custody while the police are still investigating to get the others arrested.

