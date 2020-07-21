General News

Task force constituted to track arbitrary increase in transport fares

The task force was formed following reports of arbitrary increases in transport fares

A task force has been constituted by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to monitor compliance of the recently approved transport fares.

The task force was formed following reports of arbitrary increases in transport fares by some commercial transport operators.



A statement signed by National Chairman of GPRTU, Kwame Kuma, and General Secretary of the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah.



It said drivers have increased their fares against the approved fares which took effect from July 11, 2020, to the detriment of the general public.

As such, the Union and the Council have asked union executives, company directors, station managers and masters to ensure compliance by drivers to the approved fares.



It said the baseline for the calculation of the 15% increase was that of the first scheduled increase in Road Transport fares which took effect from September 16, 2019.

