Tatale Police Command recovers M16 rifle gun and other ammunition from two Fulanis

The gun that was found in the sack left behind by the Fulanis

Source: Maxwell Agyapong, Contributor

The Tatale District Police Command in the Northern Region in a communique stated that it has recovered M16 Rifle Gun and other ammunition from two Fulanis.

The Tatale District Police Command in a communique to the press said that on September 30, 2023, Wakan Kwaku Williams who was working on a special enforcement assignment recovered an M16 rifle, an empty magazine, and an impounded unregistered Haujoe Metro motorbike from two Fulani herdsmen.



According to the Police Command, the heroic police officer, together with a community protection assistant, Jeremiah Njakune Mapibe were assigned to provide security assistance for the ongoing voter registration exercise at Bidrimbombe, a suburb in the Tatale district.



They further said that the officers on their way saw two Fulani herdsmen on an unregistered motorbike heading to Zabzugu, and according to them, their movement became suspicious upon seeing the police uniforms.

They said the Fulanis suddenly abounded their motorbike and fled into a nearby bush leaving a sack behind.



The officers in return gave them a hot chase to a distance of 250 meters but the two Fulanis left no trace of them to be found.



Meanwhile, a search into the left behind sack by the assigned police officer uncovered the aforementioned M16 rifle and an empty magazine which according to them will be retained at the station for evidential purposes.