Taxi driver allegedly murdered, body dumped in a cassava farm

File photo

A taxi driver has allegedly been killed and the body dumped in a bush at Asabia Electoral Area in the Sunyani West district of the Bono Region.

The young driver, who is said to be in his late 20s, was found on a cassava farm with several bruises on his body.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Brother Kwame said the incident has left residents in fear.



He said the driver may have allegedly been killed by some people who hired his services.



He noted that the driver is known to operate in Sunyani and has been identified as Nana Yaw.

Brother Kwame said the passengers, upon reaching their destination, forced the driver to send them to another location.



The incident resulted in a confrontation where the passengers allegedly assaulted the driver, killed him, and disposed of his body on the cassava farm.



The lifeless body of the driver was discovered by a farmer, who reported the incident to the police.



The police have also asked the public to look out for the taxi with registration number BA 839-22 with the inscription ‘Not By Might’ and report it at the nearest police station.