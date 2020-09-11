Taxi driver arrested for attempting to sell his employer’s car

Click for Market Deals →
Police in Accra has nabbed a taxicab driver who wanted to sell a car he was employed to drive and make sales on a daily basis.
According to the Police, the driver, 25-year-old Phillip Sam was employed two weeks ago on a ‘work and pay’ basis.
But a smart Phillip Sam wanted to sell the car at an amount of 10,000.00 and bolt with the money he will make out of it.
Unknown to him, the Police had been monitoring his activities.
On September 5, 2020, Phillip Sam engaged a prospective buyer on the sale of the Taxicab in his possession.
But the Police moved in to arrest Phillip Sam and is currently being processed for court.
