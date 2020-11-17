Taxi driver found dead at a dumpsite

The body of the deceased was found at a dumpsite at Weija-Gbawe

A taxi driver whose name was given as Kobby has been found dead at a dumpsite at Weija-Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region.

Rainbow Radio’s Fiifi Ankomah reported that the taxi driver was declared missing for several days until his body, was discovered at the dumpsite with his taxi not far from him.



He said it is unclear how the taxi driver died, but the last time he was seen was on Sunday parking his car near the dumpsite.



But the car was not moved until some colleagues went near his taxi only to discover his lifeless body today, Tuesday, November 16, 2020.



The wife, according to information, had left home with their children to her family house, a situation the residents believe could have influenced Kobby to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the late Kobby fought the wife after she demanded a divorce.



The wife has reportedly left home with their children to her family house.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.