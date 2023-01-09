Taxi driver murdered at Mampong Kasaworado

The deceased was found tied in the backseat of his car

A taxi driver has been found dead in his car at Kasaworado Mampong in the Western region.

The deceased, according to a report by Onuaonline.com, was found in the car with registration number WR 1514 – 17, by residents in the area.



The lifeless body of the driver suspected to have been murdered by unknown assailants was found tied in the backseat of his Kia Picanto with bruises covering his body.

According to the report, the police are yet to report to the scene while residents have been left in a state of shock.



GA/FNOQ