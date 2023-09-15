Taxi driver plunges vehicle into Odaw River at Alajo

Taxi plunging in the Odaw River

A taxi driver found himself in a precarious situation when his vehicle unexpectedly veered off course and plunged into the Odaw River at Alajo.

An eyewitness who was at the scene provided some insight into the incident.



According to him, the taxi driver was trying to negotiate a curve towards a close by washing bay.



“The driver was trying to turn at the washing bay, unfortunately for him, he fell into the Odaw river at Alajo down,” he said.



Fortunately, swift action was taken, and the driver was safely rescued from the scene of the accident.

“So far, the driver has been removed already,” he added.



The Odaw River, which was constructed into a canal as part of measures to end the perennial flooding of parts of Accra, can hardly hold the least shower recently.



The river flows strategically from the Abokobi and Adjankote hills through Ashongman, Atomic Energy area, West Legon, Achimota, Alajo, Avenor, Agbogbloshie and finally into the Atlantic Ocean through the Korle Lagoon to drain the Accra metropolis but that service is hampered because its belly is now choked with garbage.



While the government battles with its costly dredging, scrap dealers, traders, mechanics and squatters who have found shelter on the banks of the river have compounded its woes by dumping all manner of waste into the river.

The Odaw River has not only become a dumping ground for solid waste but also a receptacle for excreta, as some people squat along its banks to freely attend to the call of nature, even in broad daylight.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





The Odaw River at Aladjo witnesses a taxi chauffeur plunging into its waters. #OyerepaNews pic.twitter.com/oGL7WO6bwZ — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) September 15, 2023

NW/OGB

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Meanwhile, watch as traders at the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market reflect on their new lives 2 years after decades of their investments were lost to a demolition exercise. They spoke with GhanaWeb TV's Etsey Atisu on #SasItLoud:











