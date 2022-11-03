5
Menu
News

Taxi driver stabbed by unknown assailants, car stolen after picking female passenger

Stabbing 696x430 File File photo

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 29-year-old taxi has been attacked by unknown assailants at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of Central Region.

The driver was left in a nearby bush with blood stains after his attackers stabbed him and bolted.

The unfortunate incident happened after a lady hired the victim taxi driver from Kasoa to Ofaakor on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The lady upon reaching her destination at Light House Chapel, Anakazo Assembly at Ofaakor, she asked two gentlemen at the venue to pay the taxi driver for his services after exchanging pleasantries.

However, the men argued with the driver for charging GHc40 for such a short distance.

They subsequently stabbed him during the confrontation.

A good Samaritan who saw the driver lying in a nearby bush rushed him to the hospital.

Angelonline.com.gh sources say the whereabouts of his taxi cab is unknown and no arrests have been made at the time of filing this report.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
Related Articles: