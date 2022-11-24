Teach students to think of being honourable in the true sense of the word - Prof. Aryeetey

Prof Ernest Aryeetey

The former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey has admonished the management of the University to teach students not to think of been called honourable but to be a replica of honourability.

The Economics professor made this call during the installation of the 20th Hall master for Mensah Sarbah Hall, where he was the guest speaker.



“The whole idea behind having a hall of residence, is to give the opportunity for students to engage one another, and learn from one another. Very important, stay true to the motto of Mensah Sarbah Hall, that is the values embedded in the motto, 'Service, Honour, and Knowledge.'



"These three things should guide you. Teach students not to think about been called honourable but actually be honourable in all that they do.”

He also used the occasion to give Dr. Roger Atinga, the newly appointed hall master, guidance on how to maintain the hall's standards of conduct while enhancing both its reputation and its student body.



Dr. Roger Atinga has been appointed the next Hall master of the University of Ghana's Mensah Sarbah Hall. The 20th hall master of Mensah Sarbah Hall is the previous Senior Hall Tutor.