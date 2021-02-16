Teacher Professionalism: GNACOPS, NTC jointly issue certificate to private school teachers

Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The Ghana National Council of private Schools (GNACOPS)in collaboration with the Ministry of Education through the National teaching council has launched a nationwide training programme to prepare private school teachers to become professional teachers.

To implement this nationwide programme, the Ministry of Education through the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment trained and certified 200 Master trainers.



These 200 master trainers have been commissioned to train all private schools teachers across the length and breadth of the country.



This is in fulfilment of the Ministry's objectives of having teacher professionalism as part of the ongoing reforms at the sector ministry.



The major reforms at the Ministry of Education in Ghana has seen the need for all teachers in the country to receive some special training on the Standard-Based Curriculum(SBC) and the Common Core Program(CCP).

The nationwide training commenced two weeks ago and according to the Private Schools Council (GNACOPS), they have been able to train over one thousand teachers (1000) in the private ready to enter into the teacher professionalism.



It is a desire of the Ministry of Education (MoE) to ensure sanity and quality assurance in private schools to meet global standards of education set by UNESCO. The ministry of education is noted, that it is important to embark on nationwide monitoring and supervision to ensure that all teachers are meeting the standard the global standard set by UNESCO and other international bodies.



According to the Executive Director of the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Mr Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah, their engagements with the ministry have allowed them to train their teachers on the SBC and CCP through NaCCA and jointly issue a participatory certificate that would serve in the interim as provisional certificate valid for 3 years but renewable every year through NTC to all those that will receive the training.



According to the Council's quality assurance director (Mr Oko NerQuaye Tetteh)for this programme, stated that based on the new reforms that govern this area, all private schools teachers must ensure that they received this training as preparation grounds for becoming professional teachers.

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor