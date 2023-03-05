6
Teacher Trainees' allowances paid

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) allowance unit has announced the disbursement of the 6th month allowance to Teacher Trainees across the country.

According to the SLTF, the allowances were disbursed to students whose data have been validated.

“The Students Loan Turst Fund wishes to inform all Teacher Trainees that, the 6th month allowance has been disbursed to over 70,000 students whose data have been validated,” the SLTF allowance unit disclosed in a statement.

The SLTF therefore urged Trainees to “visit the Bank, load their E-zwich card and withdraw their allowances.”

