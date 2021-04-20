Teacher allegedly stabs creditor to death

The incident took place at Berekum in the Bono Region

A 32-year-old man, Mr. Baafi, who operates an electronic shop in Berekum in the Bono Region has been stabbed to death by a teacher, Mr Akwaah.

According to an eyewitness, the young man (the deceased) went to the culprit’s house to collect money he owed him which resulted in a fight leading to the man stabbing him in the stomach.



Per the details of the story, Mr. Baafi had gone to the suspect, Mr. Ankwaah's house to demand his money.



According to reports, the suspect had come to the area several times in search of Mr Ankwaah but never met him on any of his visits.

On the day of the incident, the two exchanged hot words and blows leading the suspect to go for a knife to stab Mr Baafi in the heat of the moment.



The electric shop owner was rushed to the hospital but died upon reaching the Berekum Holy Family Hospital.



The incident has shocked residents who have asked the police to bring the culprit to book.