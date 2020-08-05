General News

Teacher arrested for dictating answers to students during WASSCE

A teacher [name withheld] in one of the Senior High Schools in the Eastern region has been interdicted for dictating answers to students in the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE).

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the police are conducting further investigation into the incident whilst his outfit also does a similar investigation.



“An unfortunate incident which maybe has come to the attention of the media is that in one of the schools in the Eastern Region, a teacher was found dictating something on his phone to students. The school officials and WAEC officials immediately reported him to the police,” the GES boss said.



“I'm told that he has been given bail but I have asked that he should be immediately interdicted, whilst we investigate the issue”, he emphasized.

On his impression about the WASSCE so far, he said “so far on the rounds it’s been very interesting. Generally the schools that we go, the students have comported themselves.”



“But ours is a formal way of going rounds; sometimes you need to have a certain eye or third eye to see some of the things”, he added.



Over 313,000 students are writing this year’s WASSCE exams across the country.

