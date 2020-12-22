Teacher charged over Katamanto Market fire

The Kaneshie District Court has granted bail to one Daniel Komla Dah, a professional teacher who is suspected to have caused the fire incident that burnt portions of the Kantamanto Market.

Daniel Kormla Dah, who was charged with causing unlawful damage has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has been granted bail in the sum of GHc200,000.



In addition to the bail sum, he is to provide three sureties, two of which are to be justified. The court said the sureties should have residential address or abode within the jurisdiction of Accra.



This was after his lawyer Theophilus Donkor had prayed the court to admit his client to bail.



Prosecution led by Detective Inspector Amoah Richard while opposing to the bail application said, investigation has just commenced and when granted bail, he will interfere with investigation.



He told the Court that investigations are still ongoing and that they have evidence from the accused person’s Facebook page.

He told the court that, they are yet to obtain an order to access the evidence on his Facebook page and therefore should not be granted bail.



The court presided over by Her Worship Rosemond Duodua Agyiri after listening to the parties admitted the accused person to bail.



As per the brief facts presented to the court, by Detective Inspector Richard, the suspect is a teacher by profession and a resident of Ho in the Volta Region.



He said on December 15, 2020, there was a fire outbreak at Katamanto in which a lot of stores, goods and other properties running into several millions of Ghana Cedis were burnt.



He said the cause of the fire is suspected to be an arson and on December 18, the suspect was arrested at Ho for investigations.

He told the court that, investigations revealed that suspect is a member of a Facebook group chat platform called “NDC Administrator.”



He said on December 14, accused posted a message on their platform to wit “we are burning Katamanto tomorrow.”



He was therefore arrested and in his caution statement denied the allegation. Investigation is still ongoing.



The case has been adjourned to January 4, 2021.