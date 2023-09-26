Teacher commits suicide after allegedly being mocked by residents for being a bisexual

File photo

A primary school teacher has reportedly committed suicide in Domasua, Sunyani West, Bono Region.

The teacher was discovered hanging under a cashew tree on September 25, 2023.



He has been identified as Samuel Bernie popularly known as ‘Tuga’.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the teacher committed suicide due to his sexuality.

Some local residents were mocking and ridiculing the individual who was discovered to be bisexual.



Sofomaame Frema Ototoatuo Bossman reported that the teacher is married and has children, one of whom is still breastfeeding.



The police were notified, and the body was recovered and deposited in the mortuary awaiting autopsy.