Teacher dies under mysterious circumstances in Dormaa

Ampong Kyeremeh

Correspondence from Bono Region

A 35-year-old basic school teacher with the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, Ampong Kyeremeh, has died under mysterious circumstances.



The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, October 2023 after he was found unresponsive in the room around 5:00 pm.



Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that the deceased before his untimely demise was hearty and did not show any signs of illness.



The information further reveals that a lady friend who was with the deceased throughout the day informed some of his friends that the deceased was not feeling well.



The friends who rushed there found him unconscious in the room and rushed him to the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital for treatment but he was declared dead on arrival.



The unfortunate incident has thrown the entire community into a state of mourning as the residents are yet to come to terms with the news because the deceased was loved by members of the community.

The sad news has been confirmed by the Assembly Member for the area, Eric Yeboah Kyeremeh who has described the passing of the teacher as shocking.



“They found him unconscious in the room and he was rushed to the Dormaa Presby Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical personnel. I must say that his death has taken the entire community by storm.”



A colleague teacher disclosed to this reporter on condition of strict anonymity that the deceased will fondly be remembered by the staff and pupils.



“He was everybody's friend so his untimely demise is a big blow to us the staff and the pupils of the school.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb has in its custody an alleged voice recording of the deceased to a friend in which he decried that he was saddled with debt as a result of betting and was contemplating committing suicide out of shame.