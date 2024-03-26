Teacher drowns in attempt to retrieve neighbour's money from well

The incident occurred on Friday, March 22, 2024, around 2 p.m.

A tragic incident unfolded in Adugyama, a farming community in the Ashanti Region, as a 40-year-old teacher, Samuel Owusu, lost his life while attempting to retrieve money from an abandoned well.

The incident, according to a dailyguidenetwork.com report, occurred on Friday, March 22, 2024, around 2 p.m.



Owusu, described as a good samaritan, ventured into the deep well in an effort to help his neighbour, whose money had accidentally fallen into it.



Owusu tragically drowned as soon as he entered the well.



Local authorities, including the police and a team of fire personnel from Tepa, responded to the scene.



They successfully retrieved Owusu's body from the abandoned well.



He was subsequently transported to Mankranso Government Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.



Owusu's body has been deposited at Plus Lab Mortuary in Mankranso for preservation and autopsy.



