Teacher fined for assault

The suspect attacked the complainant without any provocation

The Ashiaman Circuit Court has sentenced Moro Musah Young, a 29-year-old teacher at Afienya to a fined of 100 penalty unit or in default spend six months in jail.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Divine Yaw Asiam told the Court Presided by Mr Richard Delali |Anku that the accused on December 23, 2020 attacked the complainant 14-year-old Bright Korankye without any provocation.



According to Prosecution, at about 10:00 hours on December 23, the accused saw the complainant on a bicycle, managed to hold him by the neck whilst the bicycle was still in motion.



Prosecution said both complainant and accused fell. The accused who was then holding a Guinness bottle hit the victim with it. The complainant had a deep cut causing him to bleed profusely.

DSP Asiam said complainant reported the incident to the Police after which the accused was arrested and arranged before the court.



Moro Musah Young was subsequently charged for causing harm contrary to section 69 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).