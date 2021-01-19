Teacher impregnates two students, absconds

The teacher, Akwasi Alex following the act has absconded

A teacher, Akwasi Alex, 23, has reportedly impregnated two pupils at Badukrom in the Ashanti region.

The teacher who has absconded reportedly had separate sexual relationships with the victims (names withheld) which resulted in the pregnancies.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Ankobiahene said that the school got to know the state of the girls when school resumed yesterday.



According to him, a roll call was conducted by the school where it was discovered that two of the girls were absent.



The headmaster then asked some of the students and teachers to go and find out why the girls were not in school.

It was then discovered that they were pregnant.



The victims confessed that the teacher was the one responsible for their pregnancies.



Meanwhile, one other girl has disclosed that the teacher made her abort a pregnancy.