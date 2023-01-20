Teacher in court for causing damage

File Photo

Source: GNA

A 41-year-old teacher has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly causing damage to an eight-bedroom footage foundation on a parcel of land at Ashalajah.

Norbet Gbogbortsi, is said to have sent a text message to the complainant that “he is the one responsible for the damage and that he did that to protect his property.”



Gbogbortsi, charged with causing unlawful damage, pleaded not guilty. The Court presided over by Mrs Afua Owusuaa Appiah admitted Gbogbortsi to bail in the sum of GHS100,000 with two sureties, one to be public servant, earning not less than GHS2,500.



He is expected to reappear on February 13.



Prosecuting Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the Court that the complainant Alhassan Musilimu was a businessman residing at Doboro, near Amasaman.



Inspector Alorwu said the accused person resided at Sakaman in Accra.



In 2018, the complainant purchased two plots of land at Ashalajah from Nii Akwanor 1V, the head of Akwannor Royal Family of Ashalajah and constructed eight-bedroom footings foundation on the said parcel of land.

On December 19, 2022, he received a phone call from his caretaker that the accused person came and destroyed the eight-bedroom footing foundation without any court order with the services of one Narteh Tagoe, an excavator operator, and a witness in the case.



The Prosecution said accused person however after the demolition sent a text message to the complainant indicating that “he is the one responsible for the damage.”



It said on December 20, 2022, a report was made at the Greater Accra Regional Police and the accused persons was arrested.



The Prosecution said during investigation, the accused person admitted the offence and stated that “he committed such act to protect his property.”



It said a request has been sent to the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited, Accra to dispatch a Quantity surveyor to examine the extent of damage and furnish a report on the value of the property.