Teacher licences, registration numbers to be out in May

Teachers who fail to avail themselves for licensing shall lose their right to practice

The National Teaching Council (NTC) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that it will begin issuing teacher licence and registration numbers to all qualified teachers in the Ghana Education Service as well as those in private institutions from May 2021.

A letter from the Ghana Education Service to all regulatory bodies in the education sector stated: “As part of the process, all qualified teachers who were employed before 1 September 2018, are required to log on to the NTC's Teacher Portal Ghana (TPG) via tpg.ntc.gov.gh and register”.



The letter also noted that “all teachers who were employed after 31 August 2018, are required to pass the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination to merit the licence and registration number.



“Thus, their provisional licence shall be replaced with a full licence during the exercise”.

“All qualified teachers who fail to avail themselves of this licensing and registration exercise shall lose their right to practise as teachers in Ghana, in accordance with section 64 (1) of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020, Act 1023,” the letter further indicated.



The deadline for registration on the portal is 7 May 2021.