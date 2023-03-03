Teacher trainee graduate allegedly stoned to death

File Photo

An alleged mentally unstable man by the name of Ali has allegedly stoned a 28-year-old teacher trainee graduate to death at Enchi.

Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that Ali, a security guard mistook the teacher-trainer graduate for a thief.



Ali worked for a cocoa-buying company by the name, of PC.



The deceased, Duncan, joined a couple of friends for a morale session in the evening.



After the activity, he lost the keys to his motorbike which he returned to the place to search for.

While searching for the key, the suspect who is currently at large, stoned him.



He became unconscious and was pronounced dead a few moments after being taken to the Enchi Government Hospital.



Residents have claimed that Ali has been unstable and erratic.