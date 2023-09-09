Teacher who made pupils swear by deities over his stolen phone made to reverse curses

File Photo

Traditional leaders in Wenchi have performed traditional rites to reverse curses cast on pupils by a teacher at St. Paul’s Anglican Basic School over his stolen mobile phone.

Emmanuel Kyenubua, the teacher, allegedly ordered several of his students to swear by numerous deities to prove their innocence about his missing phone.



The story went viral, prompting the Wenchi Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Bono Region to investigate a concerning event.



The GES stated that if the instructor is found guilty of these behaviours, he would face the repercussions outlined in the established code of conduct.

The Sumankwahene of the traditional council performed the curse-reversal rites.



A libation was poured to undo the curses, and various rituals were conducted today, Friday, September 7, 2023.