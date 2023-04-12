0
Teachers Quarters collapse, kill two people at Adanse-Asrevikrom

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

Two persons have died while another is in critical condition after a teachers quarters collapsed on them at Adanse-Asrevikrom in the Adansi-Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region.

The two according to witness died when the seven bedroom building collapsed on them during a communal labour on Tuesday April 11, 2023.

The deceased, William Okyere, 40,and Mawutor Atsu, 37, were confirmed dead at the New Edubiase government hospital.

A surving victim of the incident, Mr. Prince Abgotu in an interview with OTEC News with Jacob Agyenim Boateng, said bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to the morgue by police in the area.

"An emergency team from the police and fire service has ended a rescue mission as it pulled out the remains of the victims from the rubble" .

"Heavy storms had ripped off the roof of the building meant ot house teachers in the area, so the community decided to use communal labour to fix it only to receive this shocking news".

"I was with one of the victims when the building collapsed, and it took devine intervention to have my life now", he explained to the host.

